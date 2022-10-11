The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Down 1%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) shares were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.50). Approximately 56,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 187,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.54).

The North American Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.68 million and a PE ratio of 906.25.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.