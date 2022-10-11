The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

