The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.63. 52,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,699. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.