The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Price Hits $0.0014

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. The Three Kingdoms has a market cap of $69,222.94 and approximately $10,721.00 worth of The Three Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Three Kingdoms has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One The Three Kingdoms token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Three Kingdoms

The Three Kingdoms’ genesis date was October 5th, 2021. The Three Kingdoms’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,571,429 tokens. The Reddit community for The Three Kingdoms is https://reddit.com/r/PlayTTK. The Three Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @playttk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Three Kingdoms’ official website is ttk.gg. The official message board for The Three Kingdoms is medium.com/@playttk.

The Three Kingdoms Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Three Kingdoms (TTK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Three Kingdoms has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Three Kingdoms is 0.00143263 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19,386.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttk.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Three Kingdoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Three Kingdoms should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Three Kingdoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

