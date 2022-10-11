Thomasville National Bank Acquires 292 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.48 and its 200 day moving average is $405.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

