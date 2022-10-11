Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.