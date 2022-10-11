Thomasville National Bank Has $13.44 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

