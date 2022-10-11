Thomasville National Bank Purchases 7,475 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

