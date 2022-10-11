Thomasville National Bank Sells 3,115 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 259,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

