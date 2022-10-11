Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of LCFS stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$15.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.61 million and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.01.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

