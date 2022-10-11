Tom Frohlich Sells 7,360 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

KDNY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 464,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,595. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

