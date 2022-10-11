Tombador Iron Limited (ASX:TI1) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Tombador Iron Limited (ASX:TI1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Tombador Iron Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63.
About Tombador Iron
