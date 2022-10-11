Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $55.02. Approximately 25,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 53,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.