TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TCON opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 59,852 shares of company stock valued at $105,937 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

