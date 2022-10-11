TransferCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (TX)

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is https://reddit.com/r/txprj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @txproject_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TransferCoin (TX) is a cryptocurrency . TransferCoin has a current supply of 8,296,433. The last known price of TransferCoin is 0.17604049 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://txproject.io/.”

