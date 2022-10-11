Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $12,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

