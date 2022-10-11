Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 736,854 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after buying an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $20,130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

