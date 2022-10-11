Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,925 shares.The stock last traded at $11.69 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

