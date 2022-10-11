Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.68

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 222.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

