True North Advisors LLC Acquires 25,593 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 675,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

