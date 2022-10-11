True North Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

