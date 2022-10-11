True North Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. 92,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.32.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

