True North Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 79,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.36. 314,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

