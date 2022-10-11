True North Advisors LLC Purchases 6,247 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

