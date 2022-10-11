Truist Financial Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $48.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

