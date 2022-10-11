tudaBirds (BURD) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

tudaBirds (BURD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One tudaBirds token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, tudaBirds has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. tudaBirds has a total market cap of $155,989.56 and $193,158.00 worth of tudaBirds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tudaBirds

tudaBirds’ launch date was September 4th, 2021. tudaBirds’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. tudaBirds’ official Twitter account is @tudabirds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for tudaBirds is https://reddit.com/r/tudabirds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tudaBirds is tudabirds.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “tudaBirds (BURD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. tudaBirds has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of tudaBirds is 0.00065198 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tudabirds.io.”

