Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. 63,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.00. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.61 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

