Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 11505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Uniserve Communications Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

