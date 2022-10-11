Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 281.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813,617 shares during the period. Unisys makes up about 0.8% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Unisys worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Unisys by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,154. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

