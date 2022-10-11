UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. (UEDC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,259.00

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. (UEDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. has a market cap of $281,931.93 and $13,259.00 worth of UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. Profile

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. launched on April 21st, 2021. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN.’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. is unitedemiratedecentralizedcoin.com. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN.’s official Twitter account is @united_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. (UEDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNITED EMIRATE DECENTRALIZED COIN. is 0.01450028 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,920.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedemiratedecentralizedcoin.com.”

