United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $36.58 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.