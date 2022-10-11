United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

UPS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.32. 83,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,761. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

