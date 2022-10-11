Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 183,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,737,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.