Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 183,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,737,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.09 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.