Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

