V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of V.F. worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 276,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,267. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.