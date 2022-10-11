VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.74

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 17907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

