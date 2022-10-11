VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

