Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.99

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 214961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

