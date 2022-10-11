Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. 6,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,496. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

