Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 214,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,235,274 shares.The stock last traded at $58.01 and had previously closed at $57.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
