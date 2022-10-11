Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 214,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,235,274 shares.The stock last traded at $58.01 and had previously closed at $57.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,932.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469,995 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

