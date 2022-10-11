Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.61. 18,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

