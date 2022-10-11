Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 394,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

