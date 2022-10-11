Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.