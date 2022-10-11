Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.53 and a 200-day moving average of $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

