Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

