Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.