Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 5.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $72,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.