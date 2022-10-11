Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

MCD traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

