Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 56,226 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.