Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,325.00 (MICS)

Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy (MICS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy has a total market cap of $13,637.63 and $104,325.00 worth of Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vconomics - Decentralized Digital Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy

Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy’s launch date was June 28th, 2021. Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 tokens. Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy’s official Twitter account is @vconomicsio. Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy’s official website is vconomics.io. Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy’s official message board is medium.com/vconomics.

Buying and Selling Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy (MICS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy has a current supply of 11,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy is 0.00021427 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $690.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vconomics.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vconomics – Decentralized Digital Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vconomics - Decentralized Digital Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vconomics - Decentralized Digital Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.